Meet IITian, son of tobacco shop owner, who fought poverty and cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer

Nawada district of Bihar's Niranjan Kumar, son of Arvind Kumar, earned the 535th position on the UPSC; know his inspiring journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Obstacles are a necessary element of the road to success as many people educate themselves through difficulties before eventually realising their ideal. This is what Niranjan Kumar did since he continued to strive towards his objectives even after passing the UPSC for the first time.

The Nawada district of Bihar's Niranjan Kumar, son of Arvind Kumar, earned the 535th position on the UPSC. However, this wasn't his first time taking the UPSC test. Learn how he attained his objective of becoming an IAS and what steps he took to do so.

Who is IAS Niranjan Kumar?

Niranjan Kumar, a native of the Bihar district of Nawada, passed the UPSC in 2026 with a 728 AIR finish and the job of an IRS officer. He was in a decent enough position, but he continued to desire to try again. Eventually, he achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer by securing 535 AIR. 

In 2004 Niranjan graduated from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rewar Nawada, then in 2006 he earned his inter-degree from Science College Patna. Following that, he continued his education at an IIT and found a job as an assistant manager at Coal India Limited in Dhanbad. He worked at his job and simultaneously studied for his UPSC tests.

From his humble upbringing, Niranjan only dreamt of reaching this position. The COVID-19 epidemic drove his father, Arvind Kumar, to close the tobacco store he had previously owned. Later, because of his poor health, he was unable to reopen it. His achievement in achieving a higher rank on his second attempt has made his parents happy. His family made sure that he never lost focus and kept moving forward despite difficulties.

