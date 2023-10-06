Headlines

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC in 1997, resigned as IPS officer after 8 years due to…

The 1997-batch IPS officer, however, quit the service in 2005 and enrolled in an MBA programme.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

IAS Success Story: UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Rajan Singh, who cracked UPSC but later chose a different path.

Rajan Singh is a man who has worn many hats in his life. He is a graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, cracked the UPSC Civil Services test, and then spent more than eight years as a top-ranking IPS officer in Kerala.

While serving as the police commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram, he managed a force of 3,500 police officers and was a well-known officer for his strong leadership abilities.

Rajan Singh chose to pursue a different career after eight years of service in the police department. He quit the government and enrolled at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to pursue his MBA. He worked for a number of well-known corporations after completing his MBA before starting his own ventures. 

He established Course Brew, an online video-learning platform, in 2012 with the goal of transforming education in India. His subsequent business, ConceptOwl, was established in 2015 with an emphasis on science instruction for high school students and those preparing for competitive exams.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 served as Rajan Singh's inspiration for developing the habit-based learning platform Habit Strong. The platform now includes ConceptOwl and future success is expected to be even higher.

Throughout his career, Rajan Singh has remained true to his belief that taking risks and chasing his objectives is crucial. According to him, the sole trait that sets entrepreneurs apart from professionals is the willingness to take risks. I didn't want to look back and be sorry that I didn't take a chance.

Today, Rajan Singh is a well-known investor, consultant, and entrepreneur who is shaking up the Indian educational system and giving kids from rural areas the tools they need to succeed. His remarkable success story is proof of the value of pursuing your goals and taking calculated risks in order to succeed.

