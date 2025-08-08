Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked UPSC exam, later resigned as IAS officer due to...

Kashish completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Delhi, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 6 in the IIT JEE.

The IIT JEE entrance examination is among the toughest in the world, not just in India. Every year, thousands of students across the country attempt the IIT JEE in the hope of securing a coveted seat at one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To achieve this goal, candidates must clear both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations, a process that demands exceptional dedication, perseverance, and intellect. Only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to succeed.

One such achiever is Kashish Mittal, an IIT grad who went on to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination to become an IAS officer.

Kashish completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Delhi, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 6 in the IIT JEE, according to media reports. His pursuit of perfection continued after that, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt, achieving an AIR of 58 and joining the Indian Administrative Service at a remarkably young age.

Why did Kashish Mittal leave his IAS post?

After serving in the IAS for nearly nine years, in positions such as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, and Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, Kashish made the bold decision to step away from the civil service to pursue his lifelong passion – Hindustani classical music.

Born in 1989 in Jalandhar, Punjab, Kashish grew up in a disciplined environment shaped by his father, Jagdish Kumar, an IPS officer. His mother, Sangeeta Mittal, influenced his artistic side, introducing him to music at an early age. Kashish began learning Hindustani classical music at the age of eight and, by eleven, had performed at the prestigious Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Punjab, one of the oldest and most renowned music festivals in India.

Kashish Mittal's achievements

According to his official website, Kashish has been recognised as an “Established Artist” by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and holds an ‘A’ Grade designation from All India Radio and Doordarshan.

In keeping with the Guru-Shishya Parampara (traditional teacher–student lineage), he trained under Pandit Yashpaul, a maestro of the Agra Gharana, receiving rigorous instruction in the nuances of Khayal gayaki in the Agra style. His music is deeply rooted in the Agra Gharana tradition, influenced not only by his guru but also by legendary figures such as Ustad Vilayat Hussain Khan, Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan, and Ustad Latafat Hussain Khan.

Among the many honors and distinctions that Kashish has received are the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab's Punjab State Award for Art & Culture (2007), IIT Delhi's Saraswati Samman (2010), and the Naad Shri Samman (2018) for his noteworthy contribution to Hindustani classical music.

During his academic years, he was also the recipient of multiple national scholarships in both academics and music, such as the CBSE Scholarship, the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) award, and the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) scholarship.

From excelling in one of the world’s most demanding engineering entrance exams to serving in the nation’s top administrative roles and ultimately dedicating himself to music. Kashish Mittal’s journey is a remarkable testament to versatility, discipline, and passion.