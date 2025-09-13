Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who also cracked UPSC exam at 21 to join civil services,, later resigned as IAS officer due to..., he is now...

Kashish Mittal’s LinkedIn profile shows that he studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi before becoming an IAS officer.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 03:10 PM IST

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who also cracked UPSC exam at 21 to join civil services,, later resigned as IAS officer due to..., he is now...
In India, cracking the UPSC exam is often seen as a big achievement, Kashish Mittal achieved it with remarkable ease. An IIT Delhi graduate with an All India Rank of 6 in the JEE, he went on to build a successful career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Mittal was considered a prodigy, with his academic and professional journey pointing towards a bright future. He served in key roles, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, and Additional Principal Secretary at NITI Aayog. Yet, despite his success, something deeper kept calling him.

Music over Bureaucracy

In 2019, after just nine years in the IAS, Mittal shocked many by resigning. His decision was not about dissatisfaction but devotion. He chose to follow his lifelong passion-Hindustani classical music. “Art is a lifelong journey. You must treat it with the respect it deserves,” he said at the time.

Journey from Childhood

Born in Jalandhar in 1989 to IPS officers Jagdish Kumar and Sangeeta Mittal, Kashish grew up surrounded by music. He began formal training at the age of eight and, by eleven, was already performing at the prestigious Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Punjab.

Speaking about his path, he once said, “My music journey began even before my IAS journey was imagined. Even during school and IIT years, music never left me-it was always there, pulling me in.”

Training and Recognition

Mittal trained under maestro Pandit Yashpaul in the guru-shishya tradition, learning the rich Khayal gayaki of the Agra Gharana. Today, he is recognised as an “Established Artiste” by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and holds an “A Grade” with All India Radio and Doordarshan. He has performed at several major festivals across India.

While serving in the IAS, Mittal tried to balance his duties with his passion. But over time, he realised classical music demanded full dedication. That clarity led him to leave his post in 2019 and dedicate himself fully to the art form.

Mittal did not limit himself to music alone. After leaving the IAS, he joined Microsoft as a Principal Research Program Manager, where he spent five years leading innovations in the tech sector. In March 2025, he launched Disha AI, a start-up combining his interest in social impact with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Awards and Recognition

Kashish Mittal’s achievements have been widely recognised. He has received the Saraswati Samman from IIT Delhi (2010), the Punjab State Award for Art and Culture (2007), and the Naad Shri Samman (2018). He also holds national fellowships such as NTSE and CCRT.

Today, far from bureaucratic corridors, Mittal is seen on stage performing Khayal gayaki of the Agra Gharana. His voice now reaches people not only through concerts but also through social media, where he shares soulful Sufi and semi-classical renditions.

Kashish Mittal’s story is one of courage and clarity-a reminder that true success lies in following one’s deepest calling.

