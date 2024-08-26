Twitter
Education

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 17, son of retired income tax officers, aims to join...

Aryan's parents are income tax officers, but he is passionate about physics and maths, which naturally made him take the path of becoming an engineer.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 17, son of retired income tax officers, aims to join...
TRENDING NOW

IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exams not only in India but in the world too. Every year lakhs of students from different parts of India sit in the IIT JEE entrance exam to crack the exam and secure a seat in IIT. Aryan Prakash is an inspiration to many IIT aspirants who aim to achieve big in life. 

Aryan Prakash, a 17-year-old Mumbai boy, bagged All India rank 17 in the JEE-Advanced 2024 and is among the top five candidates from the IIT Bombay zone. 

His parents are both retired income tax department officers with backgrounds in mathematics. His father studied physics, while his mother holds an MSc in mathematics. The 17-year-old enjoys mathematics and science. He credits his family, mentors, and teachers for their unwavering encouragement and support throughout his career. He wants to pursue a research career.

"I will choose computer science at IIT Bombay to pursue BTech degree. My focus is on research," he said.

Aryan completed his school education at Billabong School Malad and was admitted to Narayan Education Institute for further preparation.

"The key to cracking the main exam is to study from NCERT books. My schedule for the past two years was to wake up at 7 am, start studying at 8.30 am, and go on till 12.30 at night. I take short 15-minute breaks every few hours," Aryan told TOI.

"I used to study hard every day and believe in what teachers thought of us," he added.

Apart from studying for 12-13 hours a day, the mantra for success according to him is to have a controlled mind.  

In an interview with Indian Express, he said, “It is important to keep calm during exam. If everything is easy, you have to ensure that there is no scope for mistakes in excitement. If everything is difficult, it is important to not panic or else you will lose focus.”

This year, around 1,86,584 candidates took the highly competitive exam administered by IIT Madras this year, and 1,80,200 of them appeared for both papers. Only those who take both papers are considered for the ranking. 48,248 of them passed the exam, according to the institute, by achieving a score higher than or equal to the cutoff marks set for various categories.

Advertisement