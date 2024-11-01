He bagged AIR 15 in the JEE Main 2023. He scored 341 marks out of 360 or 94.74 percentile in the exam.

IIT-JEE is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. The preparation for this examination involves immense hard work and dedication. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. In this article, we will talk about Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, who has made his mark in the JEE Advanced 2023 results by securing the top position in the prestigious exam.

In the Joint Admission Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, the IIT admission exam, a 17-year-old lad from Telangana placed first. According to IIT Guwahati, which gave the JEE Advanced exam in 2023, Reddy received 341 out of 360 marks, or 94.74 percentile, in the exam. Even though he was overjoyed to be named the All India Rank 1, Reddy said he was sure he would place in the top 10.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy is a native of Telangana's Nagarkurnool district. In Madgul, Rangareddy district, Telangana, his parents, Rajeshwar and Nagalaxmi Reddy, are maths teachers at the government school. In the JEE Main 2023, he received an AIR 15. He was a worthy student from the beginning and was chosen for the INMO First Level Olympiad. He finished his 12th-grade education with the CBSE Board. In class 10, he received a score of 10/10, and in class 12, he received a score of 987 out of 1000. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy is presently pursuing a BTech in Computer Science, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In class 11th, Reddy began preparing for the JEE Advanced. He claimed that having an early start helped him better understand the fundamental concepts of physics, chemistry, and mathematics and prepared him for the extremely challenging test. Practice, self-control, and in-depth understanding were Reddy's three key pillars of JEE Advanced preparation.

The secret to passing the prestigious JEE Advanced exam, according to Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, is "consistency." For more than four years, he maintained a strict study regimen, allocating particular hours for writing and reading. The 17-year-old maths whiz loves maths and science. He acknowledges the constant support and encouragement he has had throughout his career from his family, mentors, and teachers. He targeted his older brother, who is a final-year BTech student at BITS Pilani.

Reddy is adamant that understanding the concepts completely is more important than merely memorising them. Aspiring JEE applicants should focus on building a strong conceptual foundation in each subject area, according to Reddy. He claimed that the keys to acing any test are self-control, in-depth understanding, and consistent, consistent practice.