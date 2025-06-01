Sarvesh's father, Parvesh Mehtani, is an officer in the Income Tax department, said he aimed to break into the top 10 in the highly competitive examination. Playing badminton, watching TV cartoons, and listening to music were his favourite ways to unwind.

IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the most challenging exams, not only in India but globally. Hundreds of thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at an IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. It takes a great deal of effort and commitment to prepare for this test. But only a few thousand of the most intelligent people can pass this difficult exam. Today, we will discuss Sarvesh Mehtani, the 2017 JEE (Advanced) topper who scored 339 marks.

Sarvesh is from Chandigarh, completed a Computer Science and Engineering Graduate from IIT Bombay in 2021. Currently, Sarvesh Mehtani is working as a Quantitative Trader.

Sarvesh's father, Parvesh Mehtani, is an officer in the Income Tax department, said he aimed to break into the top 10 in the highly competitive examination. Playing badminton, watching TV cartoons, and listening to music were his favourite ways to unwind. Mehtani continued by saying that he had always aimed to place in the top 10 of the very difficult exam. Raj Bala, a mother who works in the industrial training department of the Haryana government, said her son did not consider his studies a burden and made sure to revise his syllabus in class each day before going to bed.

Sarvesh received a perfect CGPA of 10 in Class 10 and 95.4 percent in Class 12th Board exams. To pass the 2017 JEE Advanced Exam, Sarvesh Mehtani used to study for five to six hours on a typical day and eight to ten hours on a holiday. In JEE Advanced, he received 339 out of 366 points, earning him AIR.

Sarvesh attended IIT Bombay, one of the most prominent engineering schools in India, to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science after earning the highest ranking on the JEE exam. His academic career continued after that. Sarvesh is currently employed as a Quantitative Trader, creating high-frequency trading methods for financial derivatives, because he understands the value of lifelong learning and exposure to the world.