Sarvesh Mehtani pursued a Computer Science and Engineering Graduate from IIT Bombay.

IIT-JEE is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. The preparation for this examination involves immense hard work and dedication. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. In this article, we will talk about Sarvesh Mehtani, who topped JEE (Advanced) in 2017. He obtained 339 marks.

Sarvesh hails from Chandigarh, completed Computer Science and Engineering Graduate from IIT Bombay in 2021. Currently, Sarvesh Mehtani is working as a Quantitative Trader.

Sarvesh's father Parvesh, an officer in the Income Tax department, said he aimed to break into the top 10 in the highly competitive examination. His favorite ways to decompress were playing badminton, listening to music, and watching cartoons on TV. Mehtani went on to say that placing in the top 10 of the extremely hard exam was always his goal. Mother Raj Bala, works with the Haryana government’s industrial training department, said her son did not consider his studies as a burden and made sure to revise his syllabus in class each day before going to bed.

In the Class 12th Board examinations, Sarvesh secured 95.4 percent marks and a perfect CGPA of 10 in Class 10. To get through the JEE advanced exam 2017, Sarvesh Mehtani devoted as many as 5-6 hours on studies on a regular day, while on a holiday, he would spend 8-10 hours studying. He secured AIR with 339 marks out of 366 in JEE advanced.

After achieving the top rank in the JEE exam, Sarvesh pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India. His academic journey did not stop there. Recognizing the importance of continuous learning and global exposure, Sarvesh is currently working as a Quantitative Trader developing high-frequency strategies to trade financial derivatives.