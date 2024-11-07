One exceptional student, Chitraang Murdia, achieved the remarkable feat of topping the IIT-JEE exam in 2014 with an AIR 1, earning him a place at IIT Bombay.

One of the most difficult tests in the country, the IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Exam) requires discipline, commitment, and strategic preparation. Thousands of students from all over India take the IIT JEE entrance exam each year with the hopes of passing and getting into IIT. However, only a small number of the most intelligent people pass the IIT JEE admission exam. Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of Chitraang Murdia, who landed in IIT Bombay after achieving an AIR 1 on the IIT-JEE exam, but departed after a year to pursue his love.

We are referring to IIT-JEE's Chitraang Murdia, the 2014 JEE Advanced AIR-1 winner. Before transferring to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to pursue a degree in physics, he continued his computer science studies at IIT Bombay.

The IIT-JEE top scorer's choice to quit IIT Bombay left many perplexed, but he explained a Humans of Bombay post. Everyone was taken aback by this choice, including my pals. It used to be claimed that you are a child and cannot make life-changing decisions and that you will earn lakhs of rupees after graduating from IIT with an engineering degree, he remarked.

Chitraang Murdia once claimed that students would be inspired by his choice to leave IIT and pursue his vocation. "I've observed that students who excel in maths and physics are following the crowd to get into programs like electrical engineering and computer science. It will raise the spirits of those students who wanted to follow their passion for pure science but were unable to do so due to financial constraints or family pressure', he said.

According to Chitraang Murdia's LinkedIn profile, he graduated from MIT in 2018 with a degree in physics. In 2023, he completed his doctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley.