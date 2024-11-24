Sushant Sachdeva achieved AIR 1 in the JEE exam in 2004. He completed his 10th grade at Rajhans School in Mumbai, scoring 92.4% in the exam.

This article will discuss Sushant Sachdeva, who achieved All India Rank 1 in 2004.

Sushant Sachdeva received an All India Rank (AIR) of 1 in the 2004 JEE test. At Mumbai's Rajhans School, he finished tenth grade with a 92.4% exam score. He then moved to Pune to attend Army Public School to complete his class 12th studies.

According to a News 18 Hindi report, he was awarded a fellowship under the Indian government's Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, received a gold medal in science from the Australian Academy, and placed fourth in the National Science competition in 2002. He also did well in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE) and placed third in IIT JEE.

According to his LinkedIn page, Sushant Sachdeva completed his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Theoretical Computer Science at Princeton University in 2013 after pursuing a B.Tech at IIT Bombay. Sushant worked as a researcher intern at Microsoft in 2011.

After doing research as an intern at the Toyota Technological Institute, Chicago (TTIC), he served as a postdoctoral researcher at UC Berkeley. At the moment, Sushant Sachdeva is an assistant professor in the computer science department at the University of Toronto. He was also a Faculty Affiliate at the Vector Institute. Since January 24, he has worked for Google as a visiting research scientist.

The NSERC Discovery Award (2018), Google Faculty Research Award (2018), FOCS Best Paper Award (2022), Ontario Early Researcher Award (2022), and the IITB President of India Gold Medal (2008) are just a few of the numerous awards and fellowships that Prof. Sachdeva has been bestowed with.