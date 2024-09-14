Twitter
Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...

Prudhvi got an international job offer with an annual salary of Rs 70 lakh with Samsung in South Korea even before the internship started in 2014.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it for...
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is the desire of many young people, but to make this dream come true, they must pass the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Thousands of students from all across India take the IIT JEE entrance exam each year in an attempt to pass and get into one of the IITs. However, only a small number of the brightest minds succeed in clearing the IIT JEE entrance exam. Today, we will talk about the incredible journey of Prudhvi Tej Immadi, the top scorer of the IIT-JEE, who is an inspiration to many and whose journey is distinct from that of any other IIT alumnus. He attended IIT Bombay to complete his electrical engineering degree after passing the 2011 IIT-JEE with an AIR 1. 

Prudhvi Tej Immadi is an Andhra Pradesh native from Dwaraka Tirumala. Even before the 2014 placement season started, he received an offer from Samsung in South Korea, where he would be paid Rs 70 lakh annually. He received the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay in the same year. In 2016, Prudhvi Tej Immadi went back to India and began preparing for the UPSC.

He used to study for more than 14 hours per day. He spent much of his time revising the syllabus and solving previous years' exams. In the UPSC exam, he was successful in getting an AIR 24. He is now the chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited at the moment (APEPDCL). During his time as APTRANSCO's joint managing director, he was instrumental in the company's acquisition of reasonably priced power from the open market.

IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi, an IIT alumnus and a source of inspiration for many, shared his life narrative and the techniques he used to prepare for two of the most difficult exams in the country. Immadi's advice can be available on Quora and other social media platforms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
