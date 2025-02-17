EDUCATION
Earning admission into any of the 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is considered a major achievement for any young student as it almost guarantees a high-paying job, especially through campus placements, where big companies come to scout talent and recruit exceptional students.
One such bright youngster who secured a lucrative job offer at IIT Kharagpur is Satyam Pandey. A native of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, Satyam Pandey excelled in studies and displayed his academic prowess since his early childhood. His father, Dr. Vijay Kumar Pandey expressed pride in his son’s remarkable academic achievements, and revealed that Satyam was always a bright student in school, always emerging one of the toppers.
Satyam Pandey completed her early education in his hometown, Banda, and later shifted to Kanpur for higher studies. Ultimately, Pandey earned his admission into the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, where he graduated with a BTech degree in engineering and technology, topping his class.
However, the pinnacle of his young life came when he landed a job offer from a top firm through campus placements, who offered him a hefty paycheck of Rs 40 lakh.
