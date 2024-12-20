He scored 346 out of 360 in IIT Advanced or 94.74 percentile in the prestigious engineering examination.

IIT-JEE is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. The preparation for this examination involves immense hard work and dedication. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. In this article, we will talk about Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, who topped JEE (Advanced) in 2023.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy hails from Telangana's Nagarkurnool district. His parents teach mathematics at the government school in Madgul, Rangareddy district, Telangana. Reddy bagged AIR 15 in IIT JEE 2023 got 341 out of 360 marks, or 94.74 percentile, in the exam. Even though he was overjoyed to be named the All India Rank 1, Reddy said he was sure he would place in the top 10.

He achieved 10/10 in class 10 and a 987/1000 on his tests in class 12. According to his LinkedIn profile, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy is currently pursuing a BTech in Computer Science.

Reddy started studying for the JEE Advanced in class 11th. He said that getting an early start improved his comprehension of the basic ideas in mathematics, chemistry, and physics and helped him set the groundwork for the incredibly difficult exam. Reddy's three main components of JEE Advanced preparation were practice, self-discipline, and thorough comprehension.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy's key to success in the esteemed JEE Advanced exam is "consistency." He kept up a rigorous study schedule for over four years, setting aside specific hours for reading and writing. Reddy believed in self-discipline and comprehensive study while preparing for JEE exam. He also stayed away from social media for two years. was consistent in his studies and his hard work with resilience paid him off with the top position. The 17-year-old maths prodigy enjoys science and arithmetic. He credits his family, mentors, and teachers for their unwavering encouragement and support throughout his career. He went after his older brother, who is currently enrolled in BITS Pilani's final year of BTech. Reddy strongly believes that comprehending the ideas thoroughly is more crucial than just memorization. Reddy advised aspiring JEE candidates to concentrate on developing a solid conceptual basis across all subject areas. He stated that self-discipline, thorough comprehension, and regular and persistent practice are the secrets to succeeding in any exam.