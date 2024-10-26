He scored 352 out of 396 in JEE Advanced and remarked that the JEE exam was tougher than the MIT entrance, boosting his confidence to a large extent.

IIT-JEE is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. The preparation for this examination involves immense hard work and dedication. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. In this article, we will talk about Pune's Chirag Falor, who topped the JEE Advanced in 2020, and chose not to attend an IIT. Instead, he pursued his admission at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Chirag Falor topped the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, JEE Advanced 2020. He scored 352 out of 396. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) zone was offered to Chirag, the country's top player, based on his rank. However, 18-year-old Chirag, unlike many other candidates competing for seats in IITs, he planned to skip the race.

Chirag's academic accomplishments are impressive; he achieved a flawless score of 100 % in JEE Mains and the top rank in JEE Advanced. Despite being accepted to MIT in March 2020, he started taking lectures online from India because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his travel plans.

"I've decided to proceed with my MIT admission. Classes have already started, and I'm attending them online. I had prepared for JEE over four years and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to take the exam," Chirag shared with PTI.

He said that the JEE exam was more difficult than the MIT admission, which greatly increased his confidence. He received a score of 352 out of 396 in JEE Advanced. "I attended MIT classes online at night while preparing for the JEE during the day," he stated.

Chirag's other achievements include taking first place in the American Mathematics competition and receiving a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in 2019.