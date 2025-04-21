Scoring a perfect 300 out of 300, he has inspired students across the country with his dedication and hard work.

In a remarkable achievement, 17-year-old Om Prakash Behera from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Mains 2025 April session. Scoring a perfect 300 out of 300, Om Prakash has inspired students across the country with his dedication and hard work.

Born on January 12, 2008, Om Prakash comes from a family that values education. His father, Kamlakant Behera, is an officer in the Odisha Administrative Services, and his mother, Smita Rani Behera, is a college lecturer. Showing her full support, his mother took a three-year break from her job and moved with him to Kota, Rajasthan — known for its intense coaching for engineering aspirants.

Om Prakash’s journey to the top began with a strong academic record. He scored 92% in Class 10 and soon realised that cracking JEE would need more than just good grades. He joined Allen Career Institute’s regular classroom program in Kota and followed a strict daily routine.

His preparation involved 8 to 9 hours of focused self-study every day. He spent hours analysing mock tests and learning from his mistakes. What truly stood out was his discipline and ability to stay focused. In a bold move, Om Prakash gave up his mobile phone completely to avoid distractions. Instead, he took short breaks by reading novels to relax his mind.

With JEE Advanced just around the corner, Om Prakash is continuing his preparation with the same energy. His goal is to secure a seat in IIT Bombay and study Computer Science, as per media reports.

Om Prakash Behera’s story is a reminder that with strong support, clear goals, and complete dedication, anything is possible — even a perfect score.