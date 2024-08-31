Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Satvat Jagwani secured a seat at IIT- Bombay with his All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam).

IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the most challenging exams, not only in India but globally. Every year, hundreds of thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT JEE, hoping to secure a seat at an IIT. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. Many students attempt the IIT JEE multiple times in pursuit of success, but this story is about Satvat Jagwani who secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. However, the IIT-JEE topper left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Satvat Jagwani. He got AIR 1 in the JEE Advanced 2015.

Many people were baffled by IIT-JEE topper Satvat Jagwani's choice to leave IIT Bombay, but it's important to remember that he isn’t the only IIT-JEE topper to leave IIT Bombay to join MIT. The JEE Advanced 2014 AIR 1 winner Chitraang Murdia left IIT Bombay to pursue a degree in computer science there but instead moved to MIT to pursue a degree in physics. Satvat Jagwani hasn't said much about his choice to transfer to MIT, while Chitraang Murdia has been vocal about his decision.

After securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE, Jagwani created a YouTube channel and Quora profile where he taught programming and answered questions of many IIT aspirants and taught programming.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Satvat Jagwani completed his graduation in computer science and engineering from MIT in 2020 and he also completed his master’s from the same institute. Currently employed as a software development engineer, Jagwani works for Cadence Design Systems, a US-based software company that was started in 2021 by an IIT alumnus.