Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured

Jigra first look poster: Alia Bhatt rocks as fearless sister racing against time to protect brother Vedang Raina

Tumbbad re-release trailer: Soham Shah returns to narrate horrors of Hastar, says 'jo tab nahi hua, woh ab hoga'

Lohith Paripati’s Strategic Leadership: Transforming seller engagement in e-commerce

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी ��कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Jigra first look poster: Alia Bhatt rocks as fearless sister racing against time to protect brother Vedang Raina

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

'Do hamare aur...': Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Jaya Bachchan saying 'teen bachhe sambhalne padhte hai' goes viral

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

It was this balance that truly helped him in achieving this feat. After topping the JEE Exams, he pursued BTech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...
There is no doubt that the IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the most challenging exams, not only in India but globally. Every year, hundreds of thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT JEE, hoping to secure a seat at an IIT. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. Many students attempt the IIT JEE multiple times in pursuit of success, but this story is about Pranav Goyal who topped JEE (Advanced) in 2018.

Pranav Goyal hails from Chandigarh, he topped the JEE Advanced in 2018 and got 337 marks out of 360 marks from the IIT Roorkee zone. Goyal has a long list of academic accomplishments that he has attained by striking the ideal mix between hard work and having fun. He achieved an AIR-4 in the JEE Mains in 2018 in addition to being the Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali) topper in the non-medical stream of the CBSE class XII examinations. His CGPA at matriculation was 10. He attributed his success to focused, consistent study.  

However, the student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula. He revealed that his achievement was the result of his unwavering work ethic and willpower. He revealed that his initial goal for the JEE tests was to place in the top 10, but as time went on, he changed his mind and wanted to win.

His parents, Pankaj and Mamta Goyal, jointly run a pharmaceutical company in Chandigarh. "My teachers and parents, too, supported me thoroughly, guiding and motivating me at every step," he shared, adding how he regularly de-stressed himself by reading mythological novels or watching movies. 

"I was not obsessed with studying as is the common notion for all toppers. I just knew how to remove myself from studying when I was having fun, and focus only on academics when required," Goyal said.

After achieving the top rank in the JEE exam, Pranav pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of India's most prestigious engineering institutes. His academic career continued after that. Acknowledging the significance of ongoing education and exposure to diverse cultures, Pranav is presently employed at Jane Street as a Quantitative Trader, where he develops and tests a range of trading concepts across multiple derivative exchanges globally.

