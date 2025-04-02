Nilkrishna Gajare, son of a farmer from Maharashtra’s Washim district, secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024. He scored 100(NTA Score)in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs.

Nilkrishna, who came from the isolated Washim town of Belkhed, had a strict routine and spent almost ten hours a day studying for the tests. In a 2024 phone interview with PTI, Nilkrishna's father, Nirmal Gajare, spoke of his ecstatic happiness and said he couldn't find the right words to convey how proud he was of his son's accomplishment.

Nilkrishna hails from a modest farming family; his mother, Yogita, runs the household while his father, Nirmal Gajare, works as a soybean farmer. His parents only completed the 12th grade, according to media reports, but they always hoped for a better future for their kids. The first person in his family to enrol in college is Nilkrishna. He never wavered in his resolve in the face of obstacles like their village's lack of resources and electricity. His younger sister aspires to be a chartered accountant and has lofty goals as well.

Nilkrishna Gajare attended J.C. High School in Karanja Lad, Washim, and Rajeshwar Convent in Akola. From an early age, he has shown exceptional focus and discipline by excelling in both academics and athletics. He even competed in archery at the state and national levels. "Nilkrishna has always excelled academically and has athletic ability. According to news agency PTI (2024), Nirmal Gajare said, "He competed in archery tournaments at the district and national levels."

He wanted to study engineering and achieved an amazing 97% on his 10th grade examinations. Despite his family's financial struggles, he was able to begin JEE preparation after passing a coaching institute's talent hunt exam and receiving a 75% scholarship. According to Gajare, who spoke to news agency PTI, Nilkrishna gets up at 4 am, studies for two hours, performs breathing exercises called 'pranayam,' resumes studying at 8.30 am, and goes to bed at 10 pm.