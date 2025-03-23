JEE Main 2021 Topper Anshul's father, Dr Krishna Kumar Verma, is a Veterinary Doctor, while mother Damayanti Verma is Headmaster in a Primary Government School.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. But Anshul Verma, who hails from Raipur, Chhattisgarh showed no dearth of these traits as he not only cleared but topped JEE Main 2021.

Anshul Verma, secured AIR 1 at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 not just once but two consecutive times. In the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main, he got 100 percentile scores, while in the February and March attempts, he achieved 99.95 and 99.93 percentile scores, respectively.

“I was not satisfied with both the results (February and March). That’s why I gave my third attempt in July," says Anshul as per a News 18 report. He was among the 47 students to have secured 100 percentile in the fourth session.

For his preparations, he focused more on the NCERT syllabus. “I studied for 10 hours a day and used to play cricket for recreation or play chess with my father," adds Anshul. For his preparations, he joined Allen Career Institute as well.

He goes on to say that one of his classmates, who is also a topper, encouraged him and assisted him in getting ready for the test.

“We both used to live together, discuss doubts with each other. I thought when he can score 100 percentile then why can’t I. Students from different states from all over the country come to Kota to prepare for the examination. So there is the best competition and peer group. This gives the student a chance to assess his own preparation. Everyone tries to do better than each other and because of this, there is a continuous improvement in the preparation of the student," adds Anshul.

Additionally, Roopal Verma, his older sister, is a BTech student at NIT Raipur.

Anshul received secured 98.4 per cent in Class 10th and obtained 26th All India Rank in KVPY SX. Currently, he is in the final year of CSE UG from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.