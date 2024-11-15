Let’s read the success story of Ved Lahoti, who topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced securing the highest-ever marks.

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Topper: One of the most difficult tests in the country, the IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Exam) requires discipline, commitment, and strategic preparation. Thousands of students from all over India take the IIT JEE entrance exam each year with the hopes of passing and getting into IIT. However, only a small number of the most intelligent people pass the IIT JEE admission exam. Today, we celebrate the incredible journey of Ved Lahoti, IIT Delhi zone topper with 355/360 marks.

Ved shared his study schedule in an interview with ANI, saying he thinks social media can be a distraction and should be avoided to maximise study time.

Lahoti said to ANI, "I never saw the clock while studying. I focused more on qualitative study. I kept myself away from social media because it is a waste of time. I just want to say that the aspirants should stay in touch with their families and take the help of their teachers."

Lahoti stated that he is still deciding which department and university to attend for his further coursework in an interview with Allen, the coaching institute. He is adamant that there is a rational response to every query. He would even take his granddad to school to have his exam results reviewed if they did not meet his standards.

According to the Hindustan Times, Ved's mother, Jaya Lahoti, is a stay-at-home mom, while his father, Yogesh Lahoti, is a construction manager at Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani. Ved finds genuine motivation in his grandfather, R.C. Somani, and his mother, Jaya Lahoti. He informed the institute that he consults them about any problems he faces and follows their recommendations. When the JEE Advanced list was revealed this time, more information was made public along with the results. The cut-off scores for several categories, the list of top scorers per zone and their scores, and the list of top scorers across India were all included in this data.

Ved hasn't decided which school or branch he wants to work in yet, despite having his sights set on JEE-Advanced for the past seven years. He received 98.6% in class 10 and 97.6% in class 12. He achieved an All India Rank of 119 with 295 out of 300 marks in JEE-Main 2024. Ved received international rank two in the IMO for classes five and six. He won a gold medal at the International Junior Science Olympiad in class 8.