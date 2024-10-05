Meet IIT-JEE topper with 355 marks in JEE Advanced, whose father works at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, aims to join..

Ved Lohati from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the topper, scoring 355 marks out of 360.

IIT JEE is one of the hardest exams in the world. In an attempt to get into an IIT, hundreds of thousands of students from all around India take the IIT JEE exam each year. Only a few of the most brilliant brains pass this competitive examination. The story is about Ved Lahoti, IIT Delhi zone topper with 355/360 marks. In an interview with ANI, Ved shared insights into his study schedule and expressed his belief that social media is a potential distraction and best avoided to optimise study time.

Lahoti said to ANI, "I never saw the clock while studying. I focused more on qualitative study. I kept myself away from social media because it is a waste of time. I just want to say that the aspirants should stay in touch with their families and take help of their teachers."

During an interview with Allen, the coaching institute, Lahoti revealed that he is still considering which department and university to attend for his further coursework. He firmly that every question has a logical answer. When his test results were not up to his expectations, he would even bring his grandfather to school to get it evaluated.

Ved's father Yogesh Lahoti works at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as a construction manager whereas, his mom Jaya Lahoti is a homemaker, as per Hindustan Times report. Ved finds true inspiration in his mother, Jaya Lahoti, and his grandfather, R.C. Somani. He told the institute that he speaks with them about any issues he is having and acts on their advice.

This time, more details were released along with the results when the JEE Advanced list was announced. This information included the cut-off marks for multiple categories, the list of top scorers per zone along with their marks, and the list of all-India top scorers.

Ved, who had set his sights on JEE-Advanced throughout the previous 7 years, has not yet determined which institute and which branch he wants to pursue his career in.

In class 10, he scored 98.6%, and in class 12, 97.6%. In JEE-Main 2024, he received 295 out of 300 points, good for an All India Rank of 119. In classes five and six, Ved achieved international rank two in the IMO. In class 8, he took home a gold medal at the International Junior Science Olympiad.