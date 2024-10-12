Parth Laturia completed his Class 10th studies in 2016 at Gyan Mata Vidya Vihar in Nanded, achieving a perfect grade of 10.0 out of 10.0.

IIT-JEE is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. The preparation for this examination involves immense hard work and dedication. However, only a few thousand of the brightest minds manage to clear this rigorous exam. In this article, we will talk about one such boy who cleared the exams and secured a remarkable rank.

At Gyan Mata Vidya Vihar in Nanded, Parth completed his Class 10 education in 2016 with an excellent mark of 10.0 out of 10. After that, he attended Kota's Disha Delphi Public School to complete his class 12 schooling, where he received a 95.2% grade. Laturia received a mark of 350 out of 360. He received 120 out of 120 for full marks in mathematics, and 115 for each of physics and chemistry.

Parth joined IIT Bombay to pursue a B.Tech in computer science after passing the JEE. He completed his master's degree in financial mathematics from Princeton University in the United States after completing his undergraduate education. Parth credits his accomplishment to his teachers' constant direction and his regular review sessions, which improved his conceptual understanding. Apart from coaching lessons, he devoted five to six hours daily to independent study.

Parth's parents, Satish and Seema Laturia, both doctors, played a crucial role in supporting him during his expedition. His mother practices paediatrics, and his father practices general medicine.

Parth completed internships at IIT Bombay and picked some useful expertise there as well. He first interned in data science at the Bank of Baroda before moving on to Indiana University Bloomington to serve as a research intern. He began working as an associate in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Deposit division after graduating, and he is currently a Senior Associate there.

Sharing a post on LinkedIn, he wrote, “From Nanded to Kota to IIT BOMBAY to Morgan Stanley and now, Princeton Elated to share that I have been selected for the Masters in Finance program at Princeton University, which I will be joining this Fall. A heartfelt thanks to all those who have been with me through the journey, my family (especially my Parents Satish Laturia Seema Laturia, my Uncle Shreeraj Laturia, my Brother Someshkumar Laturia), my teachers and mentors, my friends, my colleagues, and well-wishers. Days will come and go but what matters is how consistent and disciplined you are and whether you are giving your 100%. At the end, it’s your dedication and hard (or perhaps smart) work that pays off.”