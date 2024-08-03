Meet IIT-JEE topper who went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left high-paying job to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

He currently serves as the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited's chairman and managing director (APEPDCL).

Many young people have a dream of studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), to achieve this dream, they need to clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Every year lakhs of students from different parts of India sit in the IIT JEE entrance exam to crack the exam and secure a seat in IIT. But only a few thousand of the brightest minds succeed in clearing the IIT JEE entrance exam. Today, we highlight the extraordinary journey of IIT-JEE topper Prudhvi Tej Immadi who is an inspiration to many and his story is unlike any other IIT graduate. He cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011 and went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi hails from Dwaraka Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. He received an offer from Samsung in South Korea, where he would be paid Rs 70 lakh a year, even before the 2014 placement season began. In the same year, he was awarded the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay. Prudhvi Tej Immadi returned to India in 2016 and started preparing for UPSC.

In 2017, he applied for Civils and spent over 14 hours a day preparing. He concentrated on going over the syllabus and revising old papers. He was able to secure AIR 24 in his UPSC exam. He currently serves as the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited's chairman and managing director (APEPDCL). He played a key role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO.

IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi, an IIT graduate and inspiration to many, talked about his life story and the strategies he employed to get ready for two of the hardest tests in the nation. You may find Immadi's advice on Quora and other social media sites.