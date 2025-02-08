EDUCATION
Meet the first student to score 360/360 in JEE Main, built AcadBoost, became an entrepreneur, and skipped IIT Bombay placements to focus on his...
In 2017, Kalpit Veerwal, a boy from Udaipur, Rajasthan, made history by becoming the first student to score a perfect 360/360 in JEE Main. His extraordinary achievement earned him a place in the Limca Book of Records. While many students dream of such a score, for Kalpit, it was just the beginning of a much bigger journey.
Growing Up in Udaipur
Kalpit did not come from a wealthy background. His father, Pushkar Lal, worked as a compounder at Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, while his mother, Pushpa Veerwal, was a school teacher. Despite their simple lifestyle, they always encouraged education, and Kalpit made the most of the opportunities he had.
Unlike many JEE aspirants who move to Kota for coaching, Kalpit chose to stay in Udaipur. He balanced school, self-study, and coaching without following the trend of studying for 15-16 hours a day. His smart study techniques helped him manage time efficiently.
He was also among the top performers in several national-level Olympiads, a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Scholar, and a National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Scholar.
Life at IIT Bombay
After securing All India Rank 1 in JEE Main, Kalpit joined IIT Bombay’s computer science program. While most students aimed for high-paying jobs, Kalpit wanted to earn enough money to avoid sitting for placements.
He started writing essays about his preparation strategy and shared JEE tips through a YouTube channel. His videos gained popularity, and by 2019, his channel, AcadBoost, crossed 100,000 subscribers, earning him a Silver Play Button from YouTube.
Apart from academics, he actively participated in NCC training, earning an NCC A Certificate after completing rigorous firearm drills and training camps.
Building AcadBoost
Recognizing the demand for his study techniques, Kalpit took a bold step—he launched AcadBoost, an online education platform to help students prepare for competitive exams. He skipped internships to focus entirely on building the platform.
His first online course became a massive success, earning him more money than the highest placement package at IIT Bombay’s computer science department. AcadBoost continued making profits every month.
In his final year, he made a big decision—he left IIT Bombay a semester early and chose not to sit for placements. Instead, he dedicated himself to growing AcadBoost Technologies.
Success as an Entrepreneur
By 2021, Kalpit was recognized by LinkedIn’s ‘Top Voices’, becoming the youngest professional on the list. He also delivered a TEDx talk, sharing his journey from being a JEE topper to becoming an entrepreneur.
Many private equity firms and big edtech companies offered investments and acquisition deals for AcadBoost, but Kalpit refused. He preferred staying independent and used his profits to invest in multiple businesses, stocks, and real estate.
Standing Up for Students
Despite his success, Kalpit never forgot his roots. He remains vocal about student well-being. In 2024, when a study timetable promoting extreme schedules went viral, Kalpit publicly criticized it.
“I scored full marks in JEE Main 2017 (AIR 1) and didn’t study half as much. Students who study this much usually burn out,” he pointed out.
Unlike many toppers, Kalpit balanced his preparation with fun activities like cricket, badminton, music, and TV. Even when Kota coaching centers offered him special facilities, he chose to stay in Udaipur.
More Than Just a JEE Topper
Today, Kalpit Veerwal is not just known for his perfect JEE score. He is a successful entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and role model for students across India. His journey proves that success is not just about marks—it’s about vision, strategy, and making bold choices.
