He is a resident of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, achieved a 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2021. In Class 10, he secured an All India Rank of 26 with an impressive 98.4 percent marks.

IIT JEE is one of the hardest exams in the world. To pass the exam and get into a good college, many candidates begin to prepare after the results of Class 10 are released. The candidates who pass the IIT JEE exam with flying colours also manage to get admission into the prestigious IIT and are thus hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. It takes many sacrifices, dedication, hard work, and discipline to become an IIT graduate, which is why it is difficult to comprehend when someone decides to leave IIT to follow their passion. Today, we will talk about Anshul Verma, who hails from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and cracked JEE with a perfect score of 300 out of 300.

Anshul earlier achieved a 99.93 percentile and a 99.95 percentile in the JEE Main session. He decided to retake the test after being unsatisfied with his performance on the previous two attempts. He credits his success to his commitment, diligence, and the unwavering support of his friends and family. Anshul's short-term goal is to perform as well in JEE Advanced as he did in JEE Main.

His mother, Damayanti, is the headmaster of a primary government school, and his father, Dr. Krishna Kumar Verma, is a veterinarian. His parents instilled in him a commitment to goals.

He concentrated more on the NCERT syllabus for his preparations. Anshul continues, "I used to play chess with my father or play cricket for fun after studying for ten hours every day." He also enrolled in Allen Career Institute to prepare. He continues by saying that he received encouragement and help in preparing for the test from a classmate who is also a topper.

“We both used to live together, and discuss doubts with each other. I thought that if he can score 100 percentile, then why can’t I. Students from different states from all over the country come to Kota to prepare for the examination. So there is the best competition and peer group. This gives the student a chance to assess his own preparation. Everyone tries to do better than each other and because of this, there is a continuous improvement in the preparation of the student," adds Anshul.

Anshul is passionate about technology and wants to get a B.Tech in computer science. If the opportunity presents itself, he also aspires to pursue higher education.