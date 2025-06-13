Pranav Goyal hails from Chandigarh. He topped the JEE Advanced 2018 by scoring 337 out of 360 (99.9993 percentile).

IIT JEE is one of the hardest exams in the world. To pass the exam and get into a good college, many candidates begin to prepare after the results of Class 10 are released. The candidates who pass the IIT JEE exam with flying colours also manage to get admission into the prestigious IIT and are thus hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. It takes many sacrifices, dedication, hard work, and discipline to become an IIT graduate, which is why it is difficult to comprehend when someone decides to leave IIT to follow their passion. Today, we will talk about Pranav Goyal, who topped JEE Advanced in 2018 and got admission in IIT Bombay.

Pranav Goyal hails from Chandigarh. He topped the JEE Advanced 2018 by scoring 337 out of 360 (99.9993 percentile). By achieving a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and winning the CBSE Class 12 non-medical stream in Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali), he had already proven his extraordinary academic abilities. His remarkable All India Rank (AIR) 4 in JEE Main 2018 was just one more example of his accomplishments.

Pranav, who studied at Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula, was the son of pharmaceutical industry proprietors. Pranav received a distinguished scholarship from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), India, in 2016 after passing the last round of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), according to his LinkedIn profile. Additionally, he received an AIR 4 in JEE Mains with a score of 350 out of 360. Pranav enrolled in IIT Bombay and pursued a BTech in Computer Science after achieving the highest scores in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. For his exceptional achievement in the second year of his BTech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, Pranav received the Institute Academic Award in 2020.

“I am a Quantitative Trader at Jane Street, where I work on developing and testing a variety of trading ideas in a variety of derivative exchanges around the world. I graduated from IIT Bombay with a Bachelors (Honors) in Computer Science in 2022. I try to explore as much as possible of high frequency, low frequency, and even long-term trades across multiple markets,” reads his LinkedIn bio.

From June to July 2019, Pranav interned at Vedantu as a data analyst. Pranav later worked as an application developer intern at Chandigarh-based Albia Biocare, a pharmaceutical company, in 2022.

Pranav conducted advanced research, analysed data, and solved problems related to his subject of study while working as a Research Intern at the Technical University of Braunschweig.

Pranav obtained practical exposure in quantitative trading, market analysis, and risk management during his tenure as a Trading Intern at Jane Street in 2021.

Since July 2022, Pranav has been employed as a Quantitative Trader at Jane Street in Hong Kong SAR, where he specialises in quantitative techniques, market-making, and high-frequency trading.