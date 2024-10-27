Many students attempt the IIT-JEE multiple times in pursuit of success, but this story is about Pranav Goyal who topped JEE (Advanced) in 2018.

IIT-JEE is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Every year, thousands of students from all around India attempt to get into IIT by taking the IIT-JEE exam. This is accomplished by passing the JEE Main and Advanced tests, which qualify for admission to IITs. It takes a great deal of effort and commitment to prepare for this test. But only a few thousand of the brightest minds can pass this difficult test. In this article, we will talk about Pranav Goyal who topped JEE (Advanced) in 2018.

Pranav Goyal hails from Chandigarh, scored 337 out of 360 points from the IIT Roorkee zone and won the 2018 JEE Advanced exam. Goyal has achieved a long list of academic achievements by finding the perfect balance between working hard and having fun. In addition to becoming the Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali) topper in the non-medical stream of the CBSE class XII exams, he also received an AIR-4 in the 2018 JEE Mains. His CGPA at matriculation was 10. He attributed his success to focused, consistent study.

However, the student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula. He revealed that his accomplishment was the consequence of his steadfast work ethic and determination. He disclosed that while being in the top 10 was his original objective for the JEE exams, he eventually decided he wanted to win.

In Chandigarh, his parents, Pankaj and Mamta Goyal, co-own a pharmaceutical business. "My teachers and parents, too, supported me thoroughly, guiding and motivating me at every step," he shared, adding how he regularly de-stressed himself by reading mythological novels or watching movies.

"I was not obsessed with studying as is the common notion for all toppers. I just knew how to remove myself from studying when I was having fun, and focus only on academics when required," Goyal said.

Pranav studied for a B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of India's most prominent engineering schools, after earning the highest score on the JEE exam. After that, he pursued his academic career. Recognising the importance of lifelong learning and exposure to many cultures, Pranav is currently working as a Quantitative Trader at Jane Street, where he creates and tests a variety of trading strategies on several derivative exchanges around the world.