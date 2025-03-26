Arnav Singh, JEE Main 2025 session 1 topper, started preparing for JEE when he was in class 10. He secured 97 percent marks in Cthe BSE 10th exam.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs. Today we will talk about Arnav Singh, who has achieved the 100th percentile in the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.

Arnav was born in Durgapur, West Bengal, but his family is from Bihar. Before settling in Bhopal, they relocated to Nagpur, Maharashtra. Since 2019, Arnav has been studying in Kota, where his father has been teaching since 2018. His mother, Neha Bharti, is a homemaker.

Before moving to Kota in 2019, he used to study in Bhopal. He expressed his joy and credited his accomplishment to his hard work and his father's steadfast support. His father teaches mathematics in a private coaching institute in the area.

Arnav's father, Ajit Singh, underlined in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat that he never sets clear goals for his son but instead concentrates on providing him with the proper training. "Even if he had not made it to the 100 percentile club, I would not have been sad because I know Arnav left no stone unturned in his preparation. Arnav always focused on thorough preparation rather than results," Ajit said.

Setting high standards for kids is wrong, according to his father. "Instead, we should prepare them well. If the preparation is solid, success will naturally follow."

Arnav got 97% in class 10 and has always been committed to his long-term objectives. He has competed in the Olympiad at the camp level and has a strong interest in mathematics, however, no concrete plans have been made as of yet. His main objective is to pass the JEE Advanced to be admitted to IIT Bombay for a B.Tech in Computer Science program.

"I complete my homework diligently every day. Along with practice, clearing doubts from homework strengthens my understanding of the subject," Arnav explained. He currently studies for 10-12 hours daily, with his father helping him clear doubts.

To prepare for the April JEE Main session 2 exam, Arnav will continue to attempt mock tests and practicing mode questions. He explains that it's critical to train the mind and body so that, even after spending a lot of time sitting still for an exam, one does not feel exhausted.