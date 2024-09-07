Meet IIT topper who left corporate job to become IAS officer, failed four times in UPSC exam, he is...

IAS officer Ashish Kumar Singhal carefully analysed his mistakes after his four failed attempts. He acknowledges that in 2019, he focused on preparing for the prelims but neglected the mains.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS every year. Only a few of them succeeded in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Ashish Kumar Singhal who has conquered two of the country’s most challenging exams.

Ashish Kumar Singhal is a resident of Jaipur. He cracked two of the hardest examinations in the nation. He first cleared the JEE exam to get into IIT, and then cleared the UPSC exam to fulfil his dream of working for the government. He passed the Civil Services Exam after a few years of trying, and today he is an IAS officer. Ashish Kumar Singhal’s journey to UPSC success is quite fascinating. He was an IIT topper and well-known for his academic brilliance. He faced repeated failures in the civil service examination. People began to doubt his suitability for the exam, but Ashish remained undeterred. He was resolute in his goal to crack the UPSC exam and eventually succeeded.

Ashish Kumar Singhal left his job to join the government service. He was a student at IIT Kharagpur. As a gold medallist, his name was listed among the toppers. Moreover, he is an MTech industrial management holder. After that, he worked for a company in Gurugram, Haryana, for a full year. Following that, he left his well-paying job and returned to Jaipur to prepare for the UPSC exam. Instead of going to UPSC coaching, he was remaining home to be ready for the toughest exam in the country.

Ramesh Chandra Agarwal was a government teacher, and Ashish Kumar Singhal's father was Sudha Agarwal, a homemaker. Singhal attempted the UPSC exam four times and failed. Ashish failed his first attempt at the mains exam in 2019. He then failed the preliminary exam in 2020. In 2021, he was once again unsuccessful in the mains.

He was devastated by his 2022 attempt's failure. That is why in the UPSC exam 2023, he learned from all his mistakes so far and doubled his focus on NCERT and syllabus revision. In this manner, he became an officer of the government after passing the UPSC Civil Service Exam in 2023 with the eighth rank.