Meet IIT-JEE topper who got AIR 2 in JEE, went to IIT Bombay, rejected Tesla offer; now works as…, he is...

Janak attended the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay from 2015 to 2016, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

IIT JEE is one of the toughest exams in the world. To pass the exam and get into a good college, many candidates begin to prepare after the results of Class 10 are released. The candidates who pass the IIT JEE exam with flying colours also manage to get admission into the prestigious IIT and are thus hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. It takes many sacrifices, dedication, hard work, and discipline to become an IIT graduate, which is why it is difficult to comprehend when someone decides to leave IIT to follow their passion. Today, we will talk about Janak Agrawal, who hails from Madhya Pradesh and secured All India Rank(AIR) 2 in the JEE Advanced 2015.

Janak Agrawal hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He finished his Class 12 education at ILVA Higher Secondary School in Indore, where he received a 91% on his board examinations, and he received an AIR 2 in the JEE Advanced 2015. Janak did exceptionally well on the JEE and other competitive exams, such as the BITSAT and KVPY.

Janak spent two years preparing for the JEE by attending coaching classes at an Indore-based institute and studying on her own for six to eight hours every day. He later earned a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay. According to his LinkedIn page, he later graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor of Science (BS) and a Master of Engineering (MEng) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Today, Janak is a co-founder of San Francisco, California-based Outspeed. He had previously worked with a number of organizations, such as Pierx S24 and Climate Change AI.

Many were amazed by Janak's bold choice at the age of 22: he declined an offer from Andrej Karpathy and the Tesla Autopilot team. He shared a LinkedIn post that read, "At 22, I did the unthinkable: I turned down an offer from Andrej Karpathy and Tesla’s Autopilot team. Bold move or just plain crazy? You decide. It was June 2020. COVID was at its peak, toilet paper was the new currency, and every company was laying off people faster than ever. Startups were disappearing like free donuts in the break room. I had 2 full-time offers – one from Tesla and another from a not so well known startup, AutoGrid. For anyone in their right mind, this would be an easy decision. But I couldn’t imagine myself as another cog in Tesla’s high-speed machine. So, naturally, I took my chances on AutoGrid.”