NTA has announced the JEE Main Session 1 result on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 students have secured a perfect 100 percentile.

The IIT JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exams not only in India but in the world too. Every year lakhs of students from different parts of India appear for the IIT JEE entrance exam to crack the exam and secure a seat in IIT. But only a few thousand of the brightest minds succeed in clearing the IIT JEE entrance exam. Many students appear in the IIT JEE entrance exam twice or thrice to crack it but in this story, we will talk about Nabaneet Priyadarshi who topped JEE Main 2025 session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) in Odisha with a 99.98 percentile.

NTA has announced the JEE Main Session 1 result on February 11, 2025. A total of 14 students have secured a perfect 100 percentile.

However, in Odisha Nabaneet Priyadarshi has topped JEE Main 2025 session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) with 99.98 percentile. According to the result published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, Nabaneet has secured AIR-26.

Nabaneet credited his success to his parents, teachers, and the school. “I’m very happy with my results but never expected to top in the state. Currently, my full focus is on the Boards, but I will begin my preparations for Advanced and Session 2 soon,” the Nabaneet told the media.

Nabaneet gave his parents, teachers, and the school credit for his accomplishments. Nabaneet aims to secure a place at one of India's premier IITs.

He revealed that he consistently dedicated eight to nine hours each day to studying. “I would give four mock tests every week. I started my preparation in December. I would practice Physics and Maths in the evening and study Chemistry in the morning. I aim to join computer science at IIT Bombay and contribute to the field of Artificial Intelligence for society’s development,” said Nabaneet according to an Odisha Bytes report.

With maths as her favourite subject, Nabaneet added, "My goal is to study computer science at IIT Bombay and contribute to the field of artificial intelligence for the development of society."

He is the son of homemaker Sabita Patra and state secretariat official Jatindra Kumar Patra.

The JEE (Mains)- 2025 paper 1 (B E/ B Tech) examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages, in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, read a statement from the agency. Apart from that, the exam was also conducted in 15 cities outside India, including in Manama, Doha city, Dubai.