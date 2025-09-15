Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet IIT JEE topper who achieved perfect score, did not work in big IT companies due to..., he is now doing...

Kalpit Veerwal became the first student to score a perfect 360.360 in IIT JEE and a topper. His journey is marked by a different approach as he shortened his study hours, did self study and even skipped internships and placements to start his own work.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

Meet IIT JEE topper who achieved perfect score, did not work in big IT companies due to..., he is now doing...
IIT JEE topper Kalpit Veerwal
In an impressive record, Kalpit Veerwal from Udaipur made history in 2017, as he was the first student to score a perfect 360/360 in JEE Main, for which his name was recorded in the Limca Book of Records. Kalpit's achievement is more than memorable as many are not even able to pass the exam for its highly difficult level, scoring perfect remains beyond their dreams. However, this was not the end of his efforts.

Who is Kalpit Veerwal?

Kalpit did not belong to an affluent family, as his father, Pushkar Lal, was a compounder at Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, and his mother, Pushpa Veerwal, was a school teacher. He and his family have always given priority to studies, and Kalpit studied strategically as he juggled school, coaching, and self-study every day. He did not need to study for long, as he could learn a lot in a short time.

He excelled in various national olympiads, and topped the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Scholar, and a National Talent Search Scholar (NTSE). Talking about his routine to PTI, he said, “I did not study for 15 hours a day, I did not go down the usual 'Kota route' for IIT preparations, but consistent studies helped me a lot.” His study plans and perfect management helped him throughout his journey.

From topping JEE to IAS officer

Kalpit achieved a perfect score of 360/360 in the IIT-JEE entrance exam and got admission to IIT Bombay, where he pursued computer engineering. But Kalpit did not only bury himself in books to prepare for placements like other students. He joined NCC and became a senior NCC cadet, with A Certificate after meticulous firearm drills, camps, and training.

During his studies, he launched a YouTube channel, AcadBoost, through which he shared strategies for cracking IIT. His channel received tremendous views and subscriptions as IIT aspirants found his advice practical, relatable, and different than what other standard coaching centres taught. His channel became so popular that in 2019, YouTube awarded it a silver Play Button for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Kalpit’s different approach

Kalpit did not even do an internship to continue his education portal. Within a year, Veerwal made his first online course, which again became popular. With this, his earnings surpassed that of the IIT Bombay’s highest package for computer science students. His initiative was going in profit,s and so he concluded his graduation a semester early. He even decided against placements or any job.

In 2021, LinkedIn named him one of their ‘Top Voices’ and he was the youngest on the list of 20 outstanding young professionals. He gave a talk at TEDx, sharing his journey from an IIT JEE topper to an entrepreneur. He invested his earnings into multiple businesses, stocks, and real estate for passive income. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
