The IIT-JEE is considered one of the toughest exams both in India and worldwide. Each year, thousands of students from across the country attempt the IIT-JEE, aspiring to earn a spot at one of the IITs. To do so, candidates must pass both the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which serve as gateways to IIT admission. Preparing for this exam requires intense effort and commitment. However, only a select few of the brightest students succeed in clearing this competitive exam. In this article, we will talk about Sushant Sachdeva, who achieved All India Rank 1 in 2004.

In the 2004 JEE exam, Sushant Sachdeva secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1. He completed his 10th grade at Rajhans School in Mumbai, scoring 92.4% in the exam. Subsequently, he relocated to Pune to finish his 12th grade education at Army Public School.

According to news 18 Hindi, in 2002, he won a gold medal in science from the Australian Academy, was granted a fellowship under the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana of the Indian government, and secured fourth place in the National Science competition. In addition, he also secured third place in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE).

Sushant Sachdeva pursued a B.Tech at the IIT Bombay, and finished his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Theoretical Computer Science at Princeton University in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. In 2011, Sushant interned with Microsoft as a researcher. He then interned at the Toyota Technological Institute, Chicago (TTIC) conducting research, and subsequently worked at UC Berkeley as a postdoctoral researcher.

Sushant Sachdeva is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto's Department of Computer Science. He worked at the Vector Institute as a Faculty Affiliate as well. He has been employed by Google as a visiting research scientist as of January 24.

Among the many honours and fellowships that Prof. Sachdeva has received with include the NSERC Discovery Award (2018), Google Faculty Research Award (2018), FOCS Best Paper Award (2022), Ontario Early Researcher Award (2022), and the IITB President of India Gold Medal (2008).