Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world. Often hired at a high paying salary, IIT graduates are known for their vision, out of the box thinking and hard work. Although hefty salary cheques of IIT graduates may fascinate many, it is not an easy task to secure admission in an IIT. To get a seat in an IIT, an aspirant has to go through several stages that one has to go through before securing a seat at an IIT. The most difficult part of securing a seat at IIT is the IIT-JEE exam. Scores of IIT aspirants often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. Being a topper in an IIT-JEE exam is a big achievement and a hardworking student Chitraang Murdia was able to secure AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE. However, after joining IIT Bombay with AIR 1, he left after a year to follow his passion.

Chitraang Murdia left IIT Bombay after securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE and went on to study Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Chitraang Murdia has revealed on his LinkedIn profile that he completed his Graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018. He did his PhD from University of California, Berkeley in 2023.

The decision to leave IIT Bombay by IIT-JEE topper left many confused but he explained the reason behind it in a Humans of Bombay post.“Everybody was shocked by this decision and that included even my friends. People used to say that you are a kid and don’t know how to take important decisions of your life and you will be earning in lakhs after receiving the Engineering degree from IIT.” he said.

Chitraang Murdia had once said that his decision to quit IIT and follow his passion will inspire students. “I have seen the students who are good in physics and maths are following the herd to seek admission to courses such as computer science and electrical engineering. It will definitely boost up the moral of those students who wish to pursue their interest in pure science but couldn’t do that because of the family pressure or money,” he said while speaking to Humans of Bombay.