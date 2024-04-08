Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

This superstar retired at her peak, left film midway, locked herself in a room for 35 years, never showed her face again

Meet Priti Adani, billionaire Gautam Adani's wife and qualified doctor, force behind Adani Foundation, net worth is...

India's longest film was 4 hours long, flopped badly despite 33 heroes, 10 heroines; ended careers of over dozen stars

Ukraine attack hits Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says Russia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

This superstar retired at her peak, left film midway, locked herself in a room for 35 years, never showed her face again

Meet Priti Adani, billionaire Gautam Adani's wife and qualified doctor, force behind Adani Foundation, net worth is...

Egg or Makhana: Which has more protein?

7 foods to boost melatonin levels naturally

8 Indian snacks that may not increase cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

This superstar retired at her peak, left film midway, locked herself in a room for 35 years, never showed her face again

India's longest film was 4 hours long, flopped badly despite 33 heroes, 10 heroines; ended careers of over dozen stars

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

Chitraang Murdia left IIT Bombay after securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE and went on to study Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

article-main
IIT-JEE topper Chitraang Murdia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world. Often hired at a high paying salary, IIT graduates are known for their vision, out of the box thinking and hard work. Although hefty salary cheques of IIT graduates may fascinate many, it is not an easy task to secure admission in an IIT. To get a seat in an IIT, an aspirant has to go through several stages that one has to go through before securing a seat at an IIT. The most difficult part of securing a seat at IIT is the  IIT-JEE exam. Scores of IIT aspirants often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. Being a topper in an IIT-JEE exam is a big achievement and a hardworking student Chitraang Murdia was able to secure AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE. However, after joining IIT Bombay with AIR 1, he left after a year to follow his passion.

Chitraang Murdia left IIT Bombay after securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE and went on to study Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Chitraang Murdia has revealed on his LinkedIn profile that he completed his Graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018. He did his PhD from University of California, Berkeley in 2023.

The decision to leave IIT Bombay by IIT-JEE topper left many confused but he explained the reason behind it in a Humans of Bombay post.“Everybody was shocked by this decision and that included even my friends. People used to say that you are a kid and don’t know how to take important decisions of your life and you will be earning in lakhs after receiving the Engineering degree from IIT.” he said.

Chitraang Murdia had once said that his decision to quit IIT and follow his passion will inspire students. “I have seen the students who are good in physics and maths are following the herd to seek admission to courses such as computer science and electrical engineering. It will definitely boost up the moral of those students who wish to pursue their interest in pure science but couldn’t do that because of the family pressure or money,” he said while speaking to Humans of Bombay.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Thousands demonstrate against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest

Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

'Many like you have come and gone; Hindustan is...': Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

Meet man, a college dropout, who left India with Rs 50, now runs Rs 14000 crore empire, his business is…

Parineeti Chopra walked out of this film for Amar Singh Chamkila, it became blockbuster earning over Rs 900 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement