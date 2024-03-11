Twitter
Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after 2 years, he is now…

One brilliant mind secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. Surprisingly, the IIT-JEE topper left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 07:09 AM IST

Satvat Jagwani
IIT graduates are known all over the globe for their genius minds, out of the box thinking, vision and hard world. Currently, graduates from IITs are leading a few of the biggest companies in the world. Although IIT graduates often make it to the news for their massive salary packages that often fascinate many, it is worth noting that securing an admission in an IIT can be pretty difficult. To get a chance to study in a presidio IIT, one has to go through several stages that also includes the difficult entrance exam. To get an admission in an IIT, lakhs of students spend years to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam. Among all the applicants, only a few are able to get the institution of their choice. Getting admission in the popular IIT Bombay is especially difficult. One brilliant mind secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. Surprisingly,  the IIT-JEE topper left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Satvat Jagwani. He got AIR 1 in the JEE Advanced 2015.

As per Satvat Jagwani’s LinkedIn profile, he completed his graduation in computer science and engineering from MIT in 2020 and he also completed his master’s from the same institute. Jagwani is now working as a Software Development Engineer at a US based software company Cadence Design Systems which was founded by an IIT graduate in 2021.

IIT-JEE topper Satvat Jagwani’s decision to leave IIT Bombay left many baffled but it is worth noting that he isn’t the only IIT-JEE topper to leave IIT Bombay to join MIT. Chitraang Murdia who got AIR 1 in the JEE Advanced 2014 left IIT Bombay to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay but left to study Physics at MIT. While Chitraang Murdia has been vocal about his decision, Satvat Jagwani hasn’t shared much about his decision to move to MIT. After securing AIR 1 in IIT-JEE, Jagwani created a Quora profile and a YouTube channel where he answered questions of many IIT aspirants and taught programming.

