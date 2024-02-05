Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

IIT graduates are making the country proud by spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. IIT graduates are known for their hard work, dedication and ability to think outside the box. Graduating from IIT is not an easy task and the challenges begin even before the admission. To secure a seat in a desired IIT, one has to get good AIR in IIT-JEE. Millions of IIT aspirants prepare for IIT-JEE every year but only one luck is able to secure AIR 1. One such brilliant IIT graduate who secured AIR 1 in IIT-JEE went on to become an IAS officer by clearing UPSC CSE 2017 with AIR 24. The IIT graduate IAS officer that we are talking about is Prudhvi Tej Immadi. He has made it to the headlines several times in the past decade and he was last in the news when he assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL).

Born in Andhra Pradesh’s Dwaraka Tirumala, Prudhvi Tej Immadi cleared IIT-JEE with AIR 1 in 2011. He went to IIT Bombay for his graduation in electrical engineering. An inspiration to many, IIT graduate IAS Prudhvi Tej Immadi shared his life journey and the tricks that he used to prepare for two of the most difficult exams in the country. Immadi’s tips can be found on Quora and other social media platforms. Immadi got an international job offer at Samsung in South Korea even before 2014 placements started. He also won the Aditya Birla Scholarship at IIT Bombay in the same year.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi returned to India in 2016 and started preparing for UPSC. He applied for Civils in 2017 and dedicated more than 14 hours a day for preparation. He focused on revising old papers and going through the syllabus. He was able to secure AIR 24 in his UPSC exam. He is now the Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL). He played a key role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO.