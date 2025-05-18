JEE Main 2022 topper Sneha has secured 100 percentile marks and state topper of Assam.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) toughest exams in India, is an entrance test for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Every year, thousands of students across India take the IIT-JEE, aiming to secure a spot at an IIT. To succeed, candidates must clear two exams: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Today, we’ll talk about Sneha Pareek, who secured All India Rank 2 in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022.

Assam girl Sneha Pareek has topped the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam and secured 300 marks (100th percentile). Sneha Pareek credits her success to disciplined self-study, a clear plan, focused preparation, NCERT textbooks, studying previous years’ question papers, and taking mock tests for success.

Past year, JEE Main topper Sneha Pareek achieved an All India Rank of AIR 447 in the JEE Advanced exam. She put a lot of emphasis on studying on her own and trusted her coaching institute to help her succeed. She told IE, "Once all chapters were covered, our coaching mentors prepared a weekly schedule of what chapters were to be revised through the tests."

Sneha Pareek's achievement was primarily based on NCERT textbooks, past years' question papers, and practice exams. She thinks other pupils can benefit from these tactics as well.

She enrolled in the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science after earning the highest ranking in the JEE Advanced exam. She is a third-year B.Tech student at the moment.

"I study for 12 hours a day. I go to coaching at 8 in the morning and study there after the classes. Studying in the academic environment of Allen Institute helps me in my studies, and I also get the opportunity to immediately ask the faculty about the doubts if any doubts come to that fore. Then I return home at 8 at night. I believe that the foundation should be strong,” Sneha told Times Now in 2022.

Sneha acknowledged that the practice exams were a huge assistance to her and gave gratitude to her lecturers. She always had supportive teachers on hand to answer any questions she had.