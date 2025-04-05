For JEE entrance exam preparation, Pragyan adopted a flexible approach, starting with easier questions to secure quick marks before tackling more challenging ones.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is considered one of the toughest entrance exams in India- and even globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs.

Among the high performers this year is Pragyan Srivastav, who achieved an impressive score of 212 out of 300 and secured a 99.90 percentile in the JEE Main January 2025 session.

Pragyan’s preparation began in Class 11 with a clear goal: to build a strong conceptual foundation. “My initial strategy was to master the fundamentals across all subjects before moving on to advanced problem-solving,” he shared in an interview with Moneycontrol. This approach allowed him to tackle complex questions more effectively later in his preparation.

Balancing schoolwork, board exams, and JEE preparation can be a daunting task. Pragyan found that focusing on concepts helped him manage both. “Since the JEE Main syllabus overlaps significantly with board exams, I emphasized conceptual clarity and efficient revision,” he said. Discipline and a structured schedule were key to managing both academic demands.

Pragyan dedicated around six hours daily to self-study, splitting his time equally between Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. A major part of his strategy included solving previous years’ papers and taking mock tests. “I took mock tests about twice a week initially, and almost daily as the exam approached,” he said. These regular assessments helped sharpen his test-taking skills, improve accuracy, and boost familiarity with the exam format.

A significant influence in Pragyan’s journey was his elder brother, a JEE Advanced qualifier himself. “His constant guidance and motivation were instrumental in keeping me focused,” Pragyan said. To maintain mental clarity and manage stress, he often turned to his hobbies—playing table tennis and chess.

Looking ahead, Pragyan is aiming to refine his test strategy for the April 2025 JEE Main attempt while simultaneously gearing up for JEE Advanced. “Right now, I’m focused on solving more advanced-level problems and minimizing errors through consistent practice,” he said.

For students preparing for JEE, Pragyan offers some valuable advice: “Practice regularly, focus on building strong conceptual clarity, and stay consistent. Avoid procrastination, analyze your mistakes, and strike a balance between theory and problem-solving. Most importantly, trust the process—hard work and dedication will always pay off.”