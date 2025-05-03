JEE topper Om Prakash Behera says his disciplined approach, focused self-study, and strategic preparation helped him ace one of India’s toughest exams.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), an entrance test for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is one of the toughest exams in India and the world. Every year, thousands of students across India take the IIT-JEE, aiming to secure a spot at an IIT. To succeed, candidates must clear two exams: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Today, we’ll talk about Om Prakash, who scored a perfect 300 out of 300 secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in JEE Mains 2025. His advice to struggling students is simple: don’t overthink, work on your weak areas, and focus on the exams ahead.

Om Prakash credits his success to disciplined self-study, a clear plan, and focused preparation. But one thing that stands out is his decision to avoid distractions. Unlike most of his peers, Om Prakash doesn’t use social media or even own a phone.

For many young people, smartphones are a part of daily life. But Om Prakash decided not to have one, prioritising his studies. “I’ve scored 300 out of 300 because I worked hard for three years. I’m happy with the results. My parents have been very supportive. If you get a bad result, don’t overthink it. Work on your weaknesses, learn from your mistakes, and focus on the next exams,” he says.

Self-study played a big role in Om Prakash’s routine. “I study on my own for 8 to 9 hours a day,” he shares. This consistent effort, combined with well-structured coaching, helped him master JEE concepts.

Om Prakash also believes in learning from his mistakes. “Each test is a chance to improve. My marks would go up and down in weekly tests, but I always tried to do my best. After every test, I analysed my mistakes and worked to avoid them in the next one,” he explains. For study material, he stuck to the basics, focusing mainly on the NCERT syllabus for JEE Main.

Om Prakash is from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and has been studying at a coaching centre in Kota for the past three years. His family, especially his mother, Smita Rani Behera, has been a pillar of support. Smita, a college lecturer, took a career break to stay with him in Kota and provide a supportive environment. His father, Kamalkant Behera, works in the Odisha Administrative Services.

Despite his intense schedule, Om Prakash finds time to relax by reading novels, which helps him unwind. Scoring a perfect 300 in JEE Main is just the beginning for him. He is now focused on preparing for JEE Advanced, the next step towards his dream of studying Computer Science at IIT Mumbai.

Om Prakash’s simple but effective mantra is, “Instead of dwelling on the past, focus on the present.” His journey and approach offer valuable lessons for JEE aspirants aiming to achieve their goals.