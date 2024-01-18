Headlines

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says 'if you can't find anything gray...' | Exclusive

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

Sonam Kapoor stuns fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, sheds 20 kg post-pregnancy, says '6 more to go'

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

One young student managed to top the IIT-JEE exam with AIR 1 to land at IIT Bombay but he left after a year to follow his passion.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Chitraang Murdia
IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world right now. IIT graduates’ hefty salary cheque may fascinate many, but it is not an easy job to get admission in an IIT. There are several stages that one has to go through before securing a seat at an IIT and one of the difficult stages is the entrance exam. Scores of students often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. One such young student managed to top the IIT-JEE exam with AIR 1 to land at IIT Bombay but he left after a year to follow his passion. The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Chitraang Murdia who got AIR-1 in the JEE Advanced 2014. He went on to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay but left to study Physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The decision to leave IIT Bombay by IIT-JEE topper left many baffled but he explained the reason behind it in a Humans of Bombay post.“Everybody was shocked by this decision and that included even my friends. People used to say that you are a kid and don’t know how to take important decisions of your life and you will be earning in lakhs after receiving the Engineering degree from IIT.” he said.

Chitraang Murdia had once said that his decision to quit IIT and follow his passion will inspire students. “I have seen the students who are good in physics and maths are following the herd to seek admission to courses such as computer science and electrical engineering. It will definitely boost up the moral of those students who wish to pursue their interest in pure science but couldn’t do that because of the family pressure or money,” he said.

Chitraang Murdia has revealed on his LinkedIn profile that he completed his Graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018. He did his PhD from University of California, Berkeley in 2023.

