Janak Agrawal used to do self-study for 6 to 8 hours every day, which was the biggest key to his success.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), used for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), is one of the toughest exams in India and worldwide. Every year, thousands of students from across India take the JEE, hoping to secure a spot at an IIT. To succeed, candidates must pass both the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Today, we’ll focus on Janak Agrawal, who achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 2 in the JEE.

Janak Agrawal is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He achieved AIR 2 in the JEE Advanced 2015 and completed his Class 12 studies at ILVA Higher Secondary School, Indore, where he scored 91% in his board exams. Besides excelling in the JEE, Janak also performed well in other competitive exams like BITSAT and KVPY.

Janak studied consistently for two years to prepare for the JEE, dedicating 6–8 hours daily to self-study in addition to attending coaching classes at an institute in Indore. He went on to graduate from IIT Bombay with a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. Later, he earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) and a Master of Engineering (MEng) in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as per his LinkedIn profile.

Janak is now a co-founder of Outspeed, a company based in San Francisco, California. Before this, he worked with several organisations, including Pierx S24 and Climate Change AI.