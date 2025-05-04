Daksh Arora, who secured rank 1 in the JEE Main exam 2025, shared his preparation strategies for JEE Advanced

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is one of the most challenging entrance exams in India and globally, serving as the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Each year, thousands of students compete in this rigorous examination, which comprises two stages: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Among this year’s aspirants, Daksh Arora, a resident of Mukherjee Nagar, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration by securing Rank 1 in JEE Main 2025. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, discipline, and self-belief.

Daksh’s passion for mathematics and logical reasoning ignited during his Class X years. A self-motivated learner, he embraced the challenges of JEE preparation early on, laying a strong foundation for his future success.

In an interview with ET Now, Daksh emphasised the importance of mastering core concepts, particularly for JEE Advanced. He stated, “I concentrate on mastering the core concepts and practising advanced-level questions from key topics. Regular revision and quick doubt clearance were essential strategies for me.” Daksh attributed much of his success to solving mock tests and previous years’ question papers (PYQs). According to him: “Mock tests and practice papers played a big role in my preparation. They helped me understand the exam pattern, manage time, and improve speed and accuracy. After every test, I carefully analysed my mistakes and worked on my weak areas to avoid repeating them.” By timing himself during practice sessions, Daksh enhanced his ability to balance speed and accuracy. This consistent effort enabled him to feel confident and well-prepared for the actual exam.

Daksh also shared the following advice for JEE aspirants:

Solve Mock Tests Regularly: They help evaluate your preparation and improve exam-taking skills.

Practise PYQs: These provide insight into the exam pattern and important topics.

Consistency is Key: Stick to a regular study schedule and revise thoroughly.

Analyse Mistakes: Learn from errors to strengthen weak areas and avoid repeating them.

Daksh dreams of joining IIT Delhi, with Computer Science or Mathematics and Computing as his preferred branches. “IIT Delhi is known for its excellent faculty, resources, and learning environment. Studying there will help me grow and open up great career opportunities,” he said.

Daksh credits Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) for supporting his preparation journey. Their structured guidance and resources played a vital role in his success.

Daksh Arora’s story stands as a powerful reminder of what determination and strategic preparation can achieve. His journey inspires countless aspirants to aim high and stay committed to their dreams.