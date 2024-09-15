Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से श�ादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

He scored 352 out of 396 in JEE Advanced and remarked that the JEE exam was tougher than the MIT entrance, boosting his confidence to a large extent.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The IIT-JEE entrance exam is one of the most challenging in India, with lakhs of students vying for a spot in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) each year. However, despite his top rank, Pune's Chirag Falor, who topped the JEE Advanced in 2020, chose not to attend an IIT. Instead, he pursued his admission at the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Chirag's academic achievements are remarkable—he secured the first rank in JEE Advanced and scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains. Although he gained admission to MIT in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his travel plans, so he began his MIT classes online from India.

"I've decided to proceed with my MIT admission. Classes have already started, and I'm attending them online. I had prepared for JEE over four years and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to take the exam," Chirag shared with PTI.

He scored 352 out of 396 in JEE Advanced and remarked that the JEE exam was tougher than the MIT entrance, boosting his confidence to a large extent. "I attended MIT classes online at night while preparing for the JEE during the day," he said.

Chirag also has other accolades, including winning a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in 2019 and securing the top spot in the American Mathematics competition.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,995 crore in Q1FY25

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,995 crore in Q1FY25

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement