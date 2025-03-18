He had achieved the top rank in the JEE Advanced exam in 2020.

Lakhs of students want to get into a prestigious college, IIT across the country. For this, they have to crack the IIT-JEE entrance exam, which is widely acknowledged as one of the toughest exams in India. After hard work, some managed to secure a spot in one of the prestigious IITs across the country. However, there are students like Chirag Falor from Pune who, despite clearing the exam, choose not to enroll in the IITs. Chirag Falor, who had achieved the top rank in the JEE Advanced exam in 2020, opted to forego admission to IITs. He decided to do this as he was already accepted into the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

Chirag Falor's academic achievements included securing the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced and scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Mains. Chirag Falor had secured 352 out of 396 marks in the JEE Advanced. He got admission to MIT in March 2020 but was unable to travel to the US due to the COVID-19 lockdown, prompting him to pursue his studies online from India.

"I have secured admission in MIT and I am proceeding with it. Classes have already commenced and I am attending them online. I had prepared for these exams over four years, so I didn't want to skip taking the exam," Falor said, as quoted by PTI.

"The JEE exam was more challenging than the exam at MIT. It has given me a whole new level of confidence. I used to attend MIT classes online at night and then prepare for IIT exams during the day," Falor explained. In 2019, Falor won a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) and secured the top position in the American Mathematics competition.

