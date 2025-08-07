Meet IIT-JEE topper, 2nd girl ever to score perfect 300 in JEE Main result, got admission in..., she is from...

Sneha Pareek has created history by scoring 300 on 300 marks in JEE Main 2022 Result. Pareek does not prefer any IIT but wishes to pursue BTech in Computer Science.

IIT JEE is one of the toughest exams in the world. To pass the exam and get into a good college, many candidates begin to prepare after the results of Class 10 are released. The candidates who pass the IIT JEE exam with flying colours also manage to get admission into the prestigious IIT and are thus hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. It takes many sacrifices, dedication, hard work, and discipline to become an IIT graduate, which is why it is difficult to comprehend when someone decides to leave IIT to follow their passion. Today, we will talk about Sneha Pareek, who hails from Assam, Guwahati, and cracked JEE with a perfect score of 300 out of 300.

Sneha Pareek, who hails from Guwahati, Assam, made history by achieving a perfect score of 300/300 in JEE Main 2022 Session 1. Out of 14 toppers with a flawless score, she became the second girl to accomplish this. She elected to stay in Guwahati and prepare for the JEE using study materials and independent study, without the assistance of a coach. For the preparations, Pareek stayed in Guwahati close to family instead of traveling to Kota. "I had heard accounts of kids at Kota feeling lonely while preparing. I didn't want to experience the same thing. The Indian Express cited the topper as stating, "Remaining near the family was a great mental support and morale booster."

In the JEE Advanced exam, Sneha Pareek, the top-ranked candidate for JEE Main, received an All India Rank of AIR 447. She trusted her coaching institute to help her achieve and placed a lot of emphasis on studying independently. She stated to IE, "Once all chapters were covered, our coaching mentors prepared a weekly schedule of what chapters were to be revised through the tests."

NCERT textbooks, previous years' question papers, and practice tests were the main sources of Sneha Pareek's success. She believes that these strategies can also help other students. After receiving the top score on the JEE Advanced test, she got admission in the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to pursue a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in computer science. She is currently a third-year B.Tech student.

"I study for 12 hours a day. I go to coaching at 8 in the morning and study there after the classes. Studying in the academic environment of Allen Institute helps me in my studies, and I also get the opportunity to immediately ask the faculty about the doubts if any doubts come to that may arise. Then I return home at 8 at night. I believe that the foundation should be strong,” Sneha told Times Now in 2022. Sneha acknowledged that the practice exams were a huge assistance to her and gave gratitude to her lecturers. She always had supportive teachers on hand to answer any questions she had.