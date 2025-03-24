Om Prakash bagged a perfect 300/300 in the JEE Main 2025 January session, securing a 100 percentile NTA score.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs.

But today we will talk about Om Prakash, who has cleared the first paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) with a perfect score of 300 out of 300, advising the struggling candidates not to overthink, work on shortcomings, and focus on future exams.

Om Prakash says that he aced one of India's toughest exams thanks to his methodical approach, concentrated self-study, and strategic planning. However, one thing caught our attention: he wasn't merely avoiding social media. Om Prakash does not have a phone.

For the majority of the younger generation, smartphones have become an extension of their arms. However, to avoid distractions, Om Prakash deliberately chose not to have a phone. He was focused on his studies.

Om Prakash said, "I have scored 300 out of 300. I worked hard for 3 years. I am happy with the results. I get continuous support from my parents. Overthinking a bad result is not going to help. Instead, work on your shortcomings. Take it as a lesson, get motivated by it, and focus on future exams."

A major part of his routine involved self-study. "I do self-study for about 8 to 9 hours daily." He was able to grasp JEE ideas because of this methodical approach and organised tutoring.

By taking lessons from his mistakes, Om Prakash gets better. Every exam serves as a stepping stone.

"The graph of marks keeps fluctuating in weekly tests, but I tried to give my best. After every test, I used to do self-analysis and see which mistakes were responsible for getting fewer marks. In the next test, I would try not to repeat those mistakes," he says.

When it comes to study material, the JEE topper stuck to the basics. "For JEE Main, I mainly focused on the NCERT syllabus," he says.

Om Prakash hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has been a regular classroom student in a coaching centre in Kota for the past three years. His family, especially his mother, Smita Rani Behera, has helped him along the way in his academic career.

To give him the finest atmosphere for his academics, his mother, an Odisha college instructor, has put her career on wait to spend the last three years with him in Kota. Kamalkant Behera, his father, is an Odisha Administrative Services officer.

Om Prakash finds time for his hobbies despite his rigorous academic emphasis. He likes to read novels, which probably helps him decompress from his demanding academic routine.

For Om Prakash, achieving a perfect score of 300 in JEE Main is only the beginning of a more extensive journey. He is presently focused on JEE Advanced, which is the entrance exam for IITs.

His dream? "I want to do BTech in the Computer Science branch at IIT Mumbai." He appears to be well on his way to realising that aim given his history of attention and dedication.

The straightforward yet effective motto of Om Prakash Behera is, "Instead of focussing on what has already happened, I focus on what is happening." And JEE aspirants can learn a lot from his approach.