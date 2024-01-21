Meet IIT-JEE exam topper Raghu Mahajan, who quit IIT-Delhi during his course due to...

Interestingly, Mahajan also contributed to the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto for the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections.

Raghu Mahajan, the national topper in the 2006 IIT-JEE, has carved a unique path in pursuit of his intellectual passion. Initially enrolled in the computer science and engineering program at IIT-Delhi, Mahajan midway decided later to switch to physics and mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in May 2008 as he was dissatisfied with the academic atmosphere at IIT-Delhi.

Mahajan's academic journey took him to MIT, where he found the environment conducive to his passion for physics. His commitment to this field is evident through the six papers he has published in leading physics journals in the United States.

Currently, Raghu Mahajan is a Postdoctoral Researcher at Stanford University. He was previously a Postdoctoral Researcher at Princeton University.

Interestingly, Mahajan also contributed to the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto for the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections.

Mahajan also believes that individuals entering IIT at the age of 17 or 18 may not know their true career preferences, and pursuing research should stem from genuine interest rather than societal expectations.