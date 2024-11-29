Meet woman who topped JEE Advanced 2024 in the female category with 332/360 marks fulfilling her dream of studying computer science at IIT Bombay.

Success often begins with optimism and self-belief. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, a remarkable achiever from Rajkot, has set an inspiring example by securing All India Rank 7 in the JEE Advanced 2024. Scoring an impressive 332 out of 360 marks, she emerged as the female topper in the IIT Bombay zone, fulfilling her dreams through relentless hard work and determination.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Dwija expressed her joy, saying, "I am very happy. I did not expect to be a female topper. This is the result of my hard work and the guidance given by my educators in class." Her journey demonstrates how dedication and the right support can lead to extraordinary results.

Dwija's success story is deeply rooted in her upbringing and family values. Her mother is a homemaker, while her father, Dharmesh Patel, is a mathematics teacher, who played a crucial role in nurturing her love for the subject. Dwija completed her schooling in Rajkot, where she scored an outstanding 99.1% in her Class 10 board exams, earning her a spot on the topper list.

From a young age, Dwija displayed a strong passion for learning. Her journey with coding began in Classes 9 and 10, long before it became a popular skill among her peers. Mathematics, often feared by many, became her favorite subject, thanks to her fatheeet woman r's influence and support.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dwija is currently pursuing her B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay. This is an accomplishment that fulfills her father’s dream and sets the foundation for a bright future.

Preparing for JEE Advanced required immense effort and discipline. Dwija shared that she devoted 8 to 10 hours daily to her studies during her preparation. Her success reflects her ability to stay focused and committed, even when faced with challenges.

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel’s story is a testament to the power of self-confidence, perseverance, and effective guidance. She serves as an inspiration to countless students aspiring to achieve excellence in their academic journeys.

