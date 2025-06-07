Satvat Jagwani from Satna secured the All India Rank 1 by scoring an impressive 469 out of 504 marks.

IIT JEE is one of the hardest exams in the world. In an attempt to get into an IIT, hundreds of thousands of students from all around India take the IIT JEE exam each year. Only a small number of the most brilliant brains succeed in passing this competitive examination. Today we will talk about Satvat Jagwani, who got an AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam and so obtained a seat at IIT Bombay.

Satvat Jagwani of Satna achieved an outstanding 469 out of 504 points, securing All India Rank 1. Born in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, Satvat Jagwani went to Nalanda Public Senior Secondary School. He developed an intense interest in mathematics and physics from an early age and continuously excelled in both subjects. He selected mathematics, physics, and chemistry as his core subjects in Class 12. In addition to his academic endeavours, Satvat enjoyed reading, completing Sudoku puzzles, and taking on difficult mathematical issues.

“I have been passionate about mathematics since my childhood, and I have developed my interest in programming by seeing its application in finding special kinds of numbers like prime numbers, perfect numbers, etc. Apart from math and CS, I am also very interested in the sciences, especially physics. But I have selected my major as Computer Science,” reads his LinkedIn bio.

“In computer science, I am specifically interested in machine learning and software development. For machine learning, I have taken some courses like Data Analysis & Interpretation at IIT Bombay and Introduction to Artificial Intelligence at MIT. For software development, I have taken a course, Software Systems Lab, and I therefore have experience of working in teams for weekly assignments,” the statement further reads.

But many were taken aback by Satvat Jagwani's sudden decision to leave IIT Bombay, even though he had achieved the highest ranking in the IIT-JEE Advanced exam. Satvat Jagwani first enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in 2015. By 2017, he had earned 145 of 268 credits needed for a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering.

However, destiny had some other plans. Satvat made the decision to quit IIT Bombay after two years. In 2017, Jagwani enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Computer Science and Engineering.

He enrolled in MIT's Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Master of Engineering (MEng) program in 2020. Jagwani's desire to continue his education at the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) drove him to quit IIT Bombay.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jagwani has been employed full-time since November 2021 at Cadence Design Systems as a Software Development Engineer, where he has amassed more than three years of expertise.