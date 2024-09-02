Twitter
Education

Meet IIT graduate, who quit Rs 4000000 job, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR 1 to become IPS officer, he is...

Aditya's mother stays at home while his father works as an Audit Officer (AO) in the Central Audit Department. His younger sister is reportedly aiming to enter the civil service as well.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Meet IIT graduate, who quit Rs 4000000 job, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR 1 to become IPS officer, he is...
Self-made success stories serve as a testament to the strength of perseverance and unwavering determination. Aditya Srivastava, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus who placed first in the UPSC civil services exam, is one such inspirational success story. 

The hometown of Aditya Srivastava is Lucknow. He was UPSC 2023's top performer (AIR 1). Aditya's mother stays at home while his father works as an Audit Officer (AO) in the Central Audit Department. His younger sister is reportedly aiming to enter the civil service as well. 

Srivastava's academic career is inspirational because it demonstrates his adaptability and persistence. He finished his studies at the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he scored a 95% on his Class 12 exams. After passing JEE Advanced in 2014, Aditya was admitted to IIT Kanpur. At the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, he pursued a combined B.Tech and M.Tech degree (IIT Kanpur).
 
Later, he was able to land a high-paying position in Bengaluru, where he was paid Rs 40 lakh a year. However, he resigned after eighteen months because he wanted to work for the government. That's when he made the decision to quit his job and devote all of his attention to preparing for the UPSC. It took Aditya three attempts to reach the top. 
 
The UPSC top scorer attributed his success to hard work, noting that he meticulously planned and executed his study in addition to dedicating a significant amount of time to it prior to the exams. Because he did not repeat his previous mistakes, he passed the exam. 
 
According to Srivastava, he was taken aback by the rankings and expressed his desire to rank among the top 70. The leading player in India was "ecstatic" about the outcome.
 
Aditya intends to carry out all of the government's new initiatives for the general public after assuming his responsibilities. After that, he wants to work in the field of public policy, particularly in the areas of children's health and education.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
